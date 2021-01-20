VENICE — The Historic Preservation Board is going to take its campaign to be put in charge of approving demolitions of buildings in the city’s Historic Venice District to the Planning Commission.
Board Member Franklin Wright had been assigned to make a pitch to the Architectural Review Board, which currently has that jurisdiction, to agree that it should be given to the HPB.
The board’s argument is its members have more experience in historic preservation, while the expertise of the members of the ARB is in design and construction.
Wright was on the agenda of the Jan. 14 ARB meeting — and then he learned that it was already on board with the HPB’s proposal.
Its final comments on the city’s draft land-use regulations, submitted to the Planning Commission in November, recommend that the HPB take over issuing certificates for demolition in the district.
Wright didn’t appear at the meeting. But two longtime residents — Don O’Connell, who owns historic properties, and contractor Gregg Hassler, who has restored or renovated some and demolished others — were there.
They urged the ARB not to give up control of demolitions, saying they were concerned the HPB would reject all of them.
That would lead to an appeal to the City Council, O’Connell said, which would be caught between honoring the property owner’s wishes and losing a historic asset and rejecting the request and getting sued for an adverse impact on the owner’s property rights.
He advocated reversing the current process: Require the owner to first seek approval of the structure that’s going to replace the existing one before asking for permission to demolish it.
It might lead to more restorations, he said.
Hassler was recently before the ARB supporting the owners’ request to demolish the 1920s-era house at 233 Pensacola Road. They had planned to restore it until he told them what it would cost, he said at the time.
“I know for a fact that those houses are not safe,” he said, adding that similar houses in Punta Gorda had been wiped out by Hurricane Charley in 2004.
“Don’t relinquish your power,” he urged the ARB members.
Meeting the next day, the HPB authorized Wright to make a presentation to the Planning Commission about demolition.
The board also voted to send its draft historic preservation ordinance to the Commission even though some work remains to be done on it.
The HPB will suggest the Commission recommend that the Council adopt an ordinance just to give the HPB control over demolitions until the full preservation ordinance comes up for consideration.
