SARASOTA — Donald Trump is returning to Sarasota County again.
The former president will speak July 3, according to the Republican Party of Sarasota County.
It takes place starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
It is a part of his at his “Save America” tour.
Tickets are necessary for the speech — with doors opening at 2 p.m. that day and a fireworks show following it that night.
Gruters is a state senator as well for the region and works as a CPA in Venice.
He said Save America is “about ensuring that we always keep America First, in our foreign and domestic policy.”
He has not yet made his intentions known on the 2024 election, with heavy speculation on if he will run for president again after losing to Joe Biden in 2020.
People interested can register for up to two tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration can take place at https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/rally-in-sarasota-fl
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.