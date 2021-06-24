SARASOTA - It was one of his stops on his campaign rallies and Donald Trump is returning to Sarasota County again.
The former president will speak at his "Save America" tour that is kicking off, according to the Republican Party of Sarasota County.
It takes place starting at 8 p.m. July 3 at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
Tickets are necessary for the speech - with doors opening at 2 p.m. that day and a fireworks show following it that night.
“We are thrilled to be hosting President Trump as he launches out on his next voyage to continue making American great,” Republican Party of Sarasota County Chairman Joe Gruters said in a news release. “We played an important role in his election and we want to show our support for his strong leadership as president."
Gruters is a state senator as well for the region and works as a CPA in Venice.
In a statement, Trump spoke about his administration and his future goals and keeping "America First."
“Over the past four years, my administration delivered for Americans of all backgrounds like never before," Trump said in the news release. "Save America is about building on those accomplishments, supporting the brave conservatives who will define the future of the America First Movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country."
He said Save America is "about ensuring that we always keep America First, in our foreign and domestic policy."
He has not yet made his intentions known on the 2024 election, with heavy speculation on if he will run for president again after losing to Joe Biden in 2020.
The news release has Trump talking about patriotism for the rally.
"We take pride in our country, we teach the truth about our history, we celebrate our rich heritage and national traditions, and of course, we respect our great American flag,” he said in the news release.
The acting chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County called it a "huge win" for the area and party.
“This once again shines the spotlight on Sarasota and all we’ve accomplished here,” Jack Brill said in the news release.
The news release said people can register for up to two tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration can take place at https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/rally-in-sarasota-fl
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.