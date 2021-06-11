APTOPIX Nightclub Shooting Florida (copy)

SARASOTA — Project Pride SRQ and Harvey Milk Festival will hold a candlelight vigil for the 49 victims killed at the Pulse nightclub shooting five years ago this weekend.

The shooter, Omar Mateen, killed 49 people and left 53 injured inside of Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, on June 12, 2016.

He died in a shoot-out with law enforcement at the club.

The vigil for his victims will be held at the new PrideWalk crosswalk located at Cocoanut Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Sarasota starting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

