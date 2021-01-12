VENICE — With COVID-19 sidelining many events, Venice Pride Inc. hosted a “Ride for Pride” car parade Saturday.
Decorated cars drown from SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church up to downtown Venice during the two hour celebration.
“Today more than ever, our voice and a culture of democracy is essential,” said Rev. Nancy Wilson, who is also president of Venice Pride, Inc., in a news release. “We’re here because democracy is at the core of what we stand for. Holding PRIDE events, especially in smaller communities, reinforces many of the ideals we stand for, such as the right to vote and human rights ...Truth matters and that is the path that is needed to begin healing our country.”
SunCoast MCC senior Co-Pastor Rev. Vickie Miller spoke to those in attendance, according to the news release.
“I pray for you, your families, friends and allies of the LGBTQ community for being here today, as we come together to embrace visibility and inclusion,” Miller said.
For more information, visit www.veniceFLpride.com.
