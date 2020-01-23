The Venice Yacht Club prides itself on tradition and one of its favorite events is the annual Hello Goodbye ladies’ luncheon. The goodbye lady this year was Marlene Haviland whose husband will soon be the past commodore of the club.
Taking over luncheon and event duties as the new commodore’s wife is Kim Keitchen.
Both ladies admitted a warm friendship developed between them as they worked together on projects.
Sally Terranova and her committee created a nice luncheon for the event that included a fashion show. Club members and staff modeled clothes from the Club’s Burgee store selected by Lee Hamilton with Karen Sheppard the MC.
Everyone looks forward to an exciting new year.
Orchid Show
The 54th annual Orchid Show takes place at the Venice Community Center on Feb. 1 -2. This year’s theme “Orchid Island” brings 16 vendors to Venice. There will be classes both days at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.
Show hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
For more infomation, contact showchair@vaos.org
On Feb. 1 at Maxine Barritt Park join the Sarasota Modern Quilt Guild for its annual “Airing of the Quilts” outdoor quilt display and sale beginning at 10 a.m. The park is located south of Sharky’s.
Visit veniceheritage.org or call 941-237-0478 to purchase tickets for one of the Trolley Tours of Venice. They are at 10 a.m. and noon on Feb 1.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Cheryl Pickles Hall. She recently chaired the Ladies Night Out at the Venice Yacht Club. The annual event brought about 150 women together for a fashion show fundraiser.
Everyone who attended the event brought a pair of new pajamas and a book for donation to The Twig.
More than 200 pairs of pajamas and 150 books were collected. The Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation donated $1,000.
Cheryl is a graduate of Venice High School where she was a cheerleader. In addition to her work at the Venice Yacht Club, she spends time with her children and grandchildren. She also travels regularly to visit her mother in Winter Haven. She is one of those women who never skips a beat no matter what is going on in her life. She is always kind, happy and cheerful.
Cheryl Pickles Hall is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
