VENICE — There will be a heightened police presence at Venice Middle School on Monday as authorities investigate a social media threat. 

Venice Middle School Principal Tomas Dinverno alerted families to the situation early Monday prior to the school day beginning. 

"We are investigated a concerning statement made on social media," he said in a recorded statement.  

The statement was made to a Venice Middle School student on Sunday night, he said. 

No identity on who made the statement was given. 


"The post, which was taken down, included the words: 'Shoot up the school,' and was reported to Sarasota County Schools Police and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office," Dinverno said. 

He said there will be a police presence on the campus Monday as the inquiry continues. 

Dinverno said he would update parents when more information becomes available. 

"This is a good example of 'If you see something, say something to a trusted adult," he said. "It really does work and we really do investigate all concerns brought to our attention." 

