VENICE — There will be a heightened police presence at Venice Middle School on Monday as authorities investigate a social media threat.
Venice Middle School Principal Tomas Dinverno alerted families to the situation early Monday prior to the school day beginning.
"We are investigated a concerning statement made on social media," he said in a recorded statement.
The statement was made to a Venice Middle School student on Sunday night, he said.
No identity on who made the statement was given.
"The post, which was taken down, included the words: 'Shoot up the school,' and was reported to Sarasota County Schools Police and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office," Dinverno said.
He said there will be a police presence on the campus Monday as the inquiry continues.
Dinverno said he would update parents when more information becomes available.
"This is a good example of 'If you see something, say something to a trusted adult," he said. "It really does work and we really do investigate all concerns brought to our attention."
