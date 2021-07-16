Offers go here

topical

'Prisoners on their own country'

Cubans, supporters demand assistance for citizens of island nation

  • 2 min to read

VENICE - Following recent protests, many Cubans in the U.S. have taken to the streets and social media to share their pleas for change in their home country.

"They don't want communists no more," said Camilo Belky, owner of Belkis Cuban Deli in Venice.

The rare protests on the island nation of Cuba started Sunday and culminated all the negative feelings toward the government and its communist rule over the last six decades.

"It's been happening for too long" Belky said.

Cubans are speaking out about the many shortages of basic needs such as food and medicine, but most importantly a change of the current government.

"They don't ask for food; they ask for freedom," Belky said.

Cuba protest photo 2

Annielis and Lazaro Rodriguez hold a Cuban flag in Sarasota as they walk to a protest held downtown along U.S. 41 on Wednesday night.

In the midst of the protests, the Cuban government shut off the internet and any communications to the outside world.

"It's how the communist government controls the people," Belky said.

Those now living in the U.S. have joined those calls for change and began spreading awareness for the Cuban situation in their local communities.

Cristy Angueira, a part-time resident of Venice, mentioned Cuban culture in a post on a Venice community social media group. Angueira said she received an outpouring of support.

"I'd like to see more help from the United States," Angueira said. "And get more Americans to know what is really going on."

While Angueira was not born in Cuba, her parents fled Cuba in the early 1960's, like many others during that time and after.

"The people want to be free," Belky said.

Cuba photo 1 (copy)

Alyssa Garcia sits on the shoulders of Emil Bierod while she holds a sign and they chant a slogan with Yoana Lara in the foreground on Wednesday night at a protest in Sarasota demanding help for Cuban citizens. Hundreds gathered throughout the week. 

While he has been in the U.S. for almost 27 years, Belky talked about the reality of what is happening now. 

"They (the government) do not respect people; they do anything they want," Belky said


Belky still has family in Cuba. He talked to his mother a few weeks back and she said she waited outside a store the night before it opened just to get a chicken.

Cuba protest photo 4

Protesters demanding assistance and support for Cuban residents gathered throughout the week in Sarasota. 

Like many others now in the U.S., Belky helps his family by sending money or other necessary items.

"If they don't have family here, they have nothing," Belky said.

But those that do receive help from family abroad still live in fear of retaliation. Belky said the police have many allies in the streets of Cuba.

"You have to be silent all the time," Belky said. 

Cuba photo 3

Protesters demanding assistance and support for Cuban residents gathered throughout the week in Sarasota. 

The government controls what the people can buy at the stores, he said.

"Cuban people are prisoner on their own country," Belky said.

Since being an owner of a deli, Belky said he feels bad throwing away any food because his friends and family are hungry.

On Wednesday, the Cuban president spoke about the protests and government.

"The people don't trust it," Belky said about Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Angueria believes the protests in Cuba will not help the situation, but hopes people will become more informed and aware about the living conditions on the island.

"It's only going to get worse," she said.

While the U.S. Cubans have no hope the Cuban government will change itself, they do believe outside intervention will help make the necessary move toward their freedom.

"We ask to America, please do something for us," Belky said.

Angueira agreed.

"We cannot allow this, it's 90 miles away," she said. "The Cuban people are getting tired of being oppressed."

