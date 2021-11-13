VENICE — In what is normally a solitary profession, a group of professional artist friends decided to occasionally convene around Venice to create art.

When their schedules align, friends Tony D'Amico, Mary Erickson, Bill Farnsworth and Hodges Soileau meet to paint in various locations in Venice.

On Wednesday morning, the group met downtown to create art within the same vicinity. However, each of the paintings they created varied on different aspects of the downtown area.

"Trying to capture a little slice of Venice," D'Amico said.

While not a formal gathering, the group of full-time and seasonal residents enjoy painting in each other's company followed by grabbing lunch together.

