VENICE — Following the increase in subscribers last year to the Venice Nokomis Rotary Flags Project, checks were recently presented to veteran groups.
Rotarian Jack Kurschner, a veteran of World War II and chairman of the project, made the presentations.
Rotary Flags Project was launched in 2016 with 80 residents subscribing to have an American flag displayed five times yearly on patriotic holidays.
In the past year, the project grew to more than 320 subscribers.
In 2121, there are already 38 new sign-ups with the year’s goal at 400.
Kurschner proudly announced Rotary was donating $3,500 to local veterans’ organizations.
Among those receiving the donations were Bill Butler, with My Warrior’s Place, which cares for veteran families; Gene Griffiths, with Disabled American Veterans who are caring for 28 disabled veteran families; along with Bill Bowen, with Veterans of Foreign Wars.
About 40 Rotarians work on the project managing, erecting and collecting those flags over a five-day period for Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
The program is available to businesses, full and part-time residents, home or away in the ZIP Codes that include 34285, 34275, 34292 and 34293.
Those interested can join by sending a $45 payment to Venice-Nokomis Rotary, P.O. Box 8, Venice, FL 34285.
For more information, email Rotarian Jim Romano at jaromano392@gmail.com.
