VENICE — A leading report on the potential impact of COVID-19 had good news for the state of Florida on Friday.
Although it pushed the projected day of peak demand for ICU beds back five days, to April 26, it also showed that demand for them is no longer expected to exceed the supply.
In fact, it’s estimating a surplus of more than 400 beds, compared to a nearly 800-bed shortage in its April 7 report.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation also substantially reduced the number of deaths it’s estimating in the state — to 3,999 through Aug. 4, down from more than 6,700 three days earlier.
The projected one-day peak of deaths is on April 27 and it’s much lower as well — 112, less than half of the 242 deaths projected in the April 7 report.
The report is based on the assumption that strict social distancing precautions will be observed through May.
The reductions correlate with the numbers in Sarasota County on Friday.
On April 7, 39% of the ICU beds in the county were available; on April 10, 58% were.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported that 26 COVID-19-positive patients were hospitalized on Friday, down from 31 a day earlier.
There were no additional deaths and no additional positive tests among employees, according to its news release.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had four cases of COVID-19, one fewer than on Thursday, with two employees — one of whom also works for another health care system — testing positive, according to Marketing Director Julie Beatty.
County Health Officer Chuck Henry said in a press conference earlier on Friday that the number of new cases in the county appears no longer to be growing exponentially.
There were 208 COVID-19 cases in the county through 10 a.m. Friday, with a total of 10 deaths reported by the Department of Health at that time: seven men ranging in age from 28 to 87 and three women from 74 to 88 years old.
Two of the men had a recent history of travel.
Sarasota Memorial has had nine patients die from COVID-10, while one has died at Venice Regional.
The state doesn’t release any additional information, such as whether the dead had any underlying medical condition.
It also does not identify by name any long-term care facilities in which a resident or employee has tested positive. Fifteen have in Sarasota County.
The state doesn’t report on patients who have recovered from COVID-19 because there isn’t yet a consensus on a standard for when a person can be said to have recovered, according to the DOH website.
