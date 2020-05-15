VENICE — A nomination to put the property at 432 Palmetto Court on the local historic register was kind of historic itself, not having made it before the City Council in more than four years.
First submitted in February 2016, the nomination was “approved as written” by the Venice’s Historic Preservation Board, according to the minutes of its Feb. 19, 2016, meeting.
But the board didn’t have the authority to approve the nomination, only to accept it, Historic Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer told the board Friday.
The nomination should have gone to a public hearing, then to the Council for a vote.
Neither of those things happened.
Karen Kissane, the daughter of the occupant, who recently died, followed up on the nomination with him, Klinkhamer said. She had submitted it on her mother’s behalf and still wants to pursue a listing because of the family’s concern that the house, built in the 1950s and owned by them since 1976, might be demolished to make way for condos.
He described the house as a “mid-century vernacular ranch,” with “vernacular” referring to a style common to the area.
Kissane is going to have to wait a little longer for a decision, however.
The nomination form for the register requires the person submitting it to specify the basis for placement: the distinctive characteristics of a building, its connection to a significant event or its association with the history of the community, for example.
None of the criteria was checked — not even being listed on the national register, which the the property is, Klinkhamer said.
The board couldn’t accept the nomination, Board Member Frank Wright said, because it’s incomplete.
Klinkhamer said he’d work with the family on supplementing the nomination.
