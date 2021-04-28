Almost 1,300 abused and neglected children entered out-of-home care in Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit in the month of March.
This circuit court, which covers Charlotte, Lee, Collier, Glades and Hendry counties, includes some of the poorest areas of the state.
When Florida children are taken out of their homes, they are often given a Guardian ad Litem, which is a volunteer who advocates for children in court and in the community while they’re in the court system.
A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate, if passed, would replace some GAL volunteers with attorneys.
Critics of Senate Bill 1920 say that the Guardian ad Litem volunteers are in the best position to tell judges what’s in the children’s best interests.
Meanwhile, proponents of the bill say that the Guardian ad Litem Office has failed to represent all of the children it’s required to serve, and the system needs an overhaul.
The GAL Program provided representation to 67% to 68% of children in dependency proceedings statewide over each of the past four fiscal years, according to a December 2020 report from the Florida Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability.
Barabara Berman, a former federal prosecutor who has been a GAL volunteer in Charlotte County for more than 5 years, said she has “grave concerns” about the bill.
“The relationship that you (as a GAL volunteer) have with the children is so meaningful and so different from an attorney-client relationship,” Berman said. “You become the child’s best friend — someone that is always there.”
In the 12th Judicial Circuit, which covers Sarasota, DeSoto and Manatee counties, 41 children who were abused or neglected entered out-of-home care in March. That’s when the court system — and often a GAL — becomes involved.
The role of the GAL volunteer is to build a relationship with the child and talk to everybody who is involved in that child’s life and with their parents. In court, the GAL will make recommendations that are in the best interest of the child — whether that’s reunification with their parents, adoption or otherwise.
“That’s the happiest thing for me to see kids back with mommy or daddy,” Berman said.
Volunteers complete court reports before hearings to make the best interest recommendations on behalf of the child regarding where they live, the kind of visits they should have with their parents and any services they need. Volunteers will work with an attorney and if a motion is filed, the volunteer will testify in court.
“It’s not always about winning in court. It’s really about being a stable force and being someone to a child who will remember you,” said Holly Rodriguez, circuit director of the 20th Judicial Court’s GAL program. “This is the most traumatizing, critical time in their life being in the foster care system.”
Volunteers typically spend between eight and 10 hours a month with the child, but the amount of time varies from case to case. Some people choose to spend more time with the child and take them to dinner once a week.
The Guardian ad Litem Foundation of the 20th Judicial Circuit, which is the funding arm of the program, provides additional infrastructure to the program. The foundation’s mission is to work hand in hand with the GAL program to provide normalcy and advocate for the children, said Jessicca Stanfield, the foundation’s executive director. People volunteer for the foundation by donating and helping with fundraising events.
If a GAL volunteer meets with a child and sees that he or she doesn’t have clothes that fit, the GAL would apply to the foundation to get money for clothing. Some of the children in the program have never slept in a bed until they were taken out of their homes.
“We just got a thank-you note for beds from a grandparent and she wrote in the note that the child who was 5 or 6 thought everybody slept on the floor — had no understanding that it’s not normal,” Stanfield said.
To become a certified child advocate, volunteers go through 30 hours of training. People from all walks of life can be volunteers; no specific degree or career is needed.
“You have to have lots of patience,” Rodriguez said. “You plant lots of seeds that you may or may not see come to fruition. Sometimes we don’t know our impact until a child is older, and they’re calling their guardian to say, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m graduating,’ or ‘I’m getting married.’”
“You may not always see that come full circle, but you trust the process,” Stanfield said. “The work — that we’re all able to link arms with and accomplish — is nothing short of life changing.”
