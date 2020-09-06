VENICE — A for sale sign is now on two parcels where developers hoped to build a Four Points Sheraton on Tamiami Trail in Venice.
Daus Capital unveiled a new, smaller proposed hotel in October, but it didn’t pass muster with the city Planning Commission.
The plan was ultimately shot down by the Venice City Council as being incompatible with surrounding residential neighborhoods. And then the pandemic hit.
Jag Grewal, of Ian Black Real Estate, said he looking at alternatives for the more than 2 acres of Commercial General zoned property, including selling it.
The asking price is $999,000 for the larger parcel, and $389,000 for the smaller parcel, separated by a roadway, that was slated for hotel parking.
“We followed staff suggestions on how to go about doing it, but that was soundly defeated by the City Council. People said they wanted a hotel and here was a great opportunity, but it didn’t get treated well,” Grewal said.
There’s also the possibility of building townhouses or multi-family housing on the properties, he said.
“We’re regrouping,” he added.
In 2017, developers planned a four story hotel for the property, which included a variance request for seven additional feet in height, from 35 feet to 42 feet.
Some residents from Country Club Estates, located east of the property, objected to the size and variance, citing objections to potential traffic and noise.
Fox Lea Farms, the Venice Regional Bayfront Hotel, Visit Sarasota and a number of local business owners testified or sent letters in support of the proposed hotel.
Daniel Singh, with Daus, previously said the hotel would have provided 400 jobs and $6 million in community impact.
