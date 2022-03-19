VENICE — Ecosystem restoration is a team sport.
That’s how scientist Shane Cherry started his presentation at the State College of Florida on March 16.
Nicolette Mason, chair of the Green Team at SCF Venice, hosted Cherry to share his stories on river restoration projects with both students and the public in attendance.
He is currently a principal scientist with HydroGeoLogic based in Fort Myers, has degrees from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Johns Hopkins University, and his expertise lies with river habitat restoration from causes like contamination and flooding.
“You have to look at all things they need,” Cherry said about the process of helping damaged ecosystems and the life within it. “Ecosystems are so complex. Think about what uses the habitat and the processes that sustain it.”
One of his current projects is with the Big River in Missouri that has soil contamination caused from mining decades ago.
While restoration can get costly, he said, one of the better ways to help restore habitats is by using natural processes.
“Natural recovery is something that the Earth can do,” Cherry said.
For example, with the Big River soil contamination, one of his solutions would be to speed up the natural process of erosion to deposit the contaminated soil into certain areas on the river.
“Use them (natural processes) to accomplish some of the cleanup,” he said.
With the contaminated soil in those certain locations, it would allow a team to remove that soil in clumps instead of throughout the entire river.
“A lot of my mission is to take things that are impossible and bring them into the realm of possibility,” Cherry said.
Another project Cherry discussed at the lecture was his success in saving endangered salmon in the Pacific Northwest.
He provided technical oversight in the development of mitigation plans including stream restoration, estuarine habitat restoration, and fish passage at culverts.
“We had to be very careful rebuilding a very popular bridge,” Cherry said. “It took four years to complete. The salmon needed to pass through that water to get to shallow water and spawn. If we didn’t do it right, we might have lost a species.”
While Cherry focuses on ecological restoration, he did give some advice when a woman in the audience asked about what to do before restoration is needed.
He stated that historical problems, like Big River, and managing what people are doing now are both necessary to look at for habitats.
He acknowledged development is a big thing in Florida and that for residents with environmental concerns “the best way to engage there is talking with your local planning commission.”
For questions about the Myakka River and its flooding, Cherry commented, in general, some things that could lead to worsening floods.
“Development leads to more water,” he said.
The water in communities needs somewhere to go and if not properly managed will end up in natural systems.
However, some developers are building lakes to help manage that water and act as an “active storage to receive run-off.”
Cherry wrapped up the presentation by saying there are many different careers students can choose if they are interested in environmentalism.
“We need biologists, engineers, lawyers, developers … we also need volunteers,” he said. “It takes a lot of different brains to come together and get projects accomplished.”
