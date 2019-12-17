Staff Report
SOUTH VENICE — Area residents protesting both for and against the impeachment of President Donald Trump used the busy intersection of U.S. 41 and Jacaranda Boulevard as their stomping ground on Tuesday night.
Hundreds took part in the debating leagues, with a group of President Trump supporters returning to an area where they occasionally converge to show their backing of the president.
“We’re trying to send a positive message: ‘Stop the hate,’” Trump supporter Robert Greenwald said.
According to a social media page for that group, they wave signs for the president the second Friday of every month at the intersection from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
“I support our president,” Michael Pagani said. “I don’t think he’ll get impeached.”
The group was joined Tuesday night by Englewood Indivisible, which also had a protest in Punta Gorda.
They called their gathering a “solemn one” and said it is one of hundreds taking part across the country as an impeachment vote looms in Washington, D.C.
Patty Coppersmith said she lived in New York and said Trump “was a bad apple.”
“We want him gone,” Coppersmith said. “We want to bring decency back.”
Another protester concurred.
“I am anti-Trump,” Laura Kelly said. “This is about getting rid of Trump.”
Hundreds were part of the gathering, according to preliminary reports from Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. No incidents were reported.
