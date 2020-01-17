VENICE — The city’s second Public Works Road-E-O is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Airport Festival Grounds.
The city of Venice will again be partnering with the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Fine Arts & Crafts Festival to bring this event to the public. It’s a family-friendly event in which multiple city departments and heavy equipment drivers and operators showcase their skills in a challenging obstacle course competition, with awards for the winners.
The day will include vehicle and equipment static displays, children’s activities, face painting, food, arts and crafts vendors, live music and more! Admission is only $3 for both events — the Road-E-O and the Arts & Crafts Festival. There is no charge for parking, and children are admitted free.
Sponsors include Rush Truck Centers, B&I Contractors, The Heights Aluminum Inc., American Import Auto Inc., Callaghan Tire and Lakeshore Athletic Services.
Learn more about the Public Works Road-E-O and see photos from the inaugural event in Venice on the Road-E-O page.
For more information, contact Fleet and Facilities Manager Travis Hout at 941-882-7673 or thout@venicegov.com, or Marketing Coordinator Shirley Gibson at 941-882-7439 or sgibson@venicegov.com.
