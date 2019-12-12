kaleidoscope sculpture dedication

The public is invited to a dedication of the City of Venice’s new kaleidoscope sculpture at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Jan. 8, in Centennial Park.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CITY OF VENICE

The kaleidoscope sculpture is on an ADA-accessible concrete pad between the Centennial Fountain and the Gazebo and contains two bronze kaleidoscopes aimed at a rotating bowl of flowers maintained by Venice Area Beautification Inc. volunteers.

The sculpture was purchased with private funds and given in memory of the late James Hagler, a former Historical Resources director for the city of Venice, whose idea it was to purchase the interactive work of art.

