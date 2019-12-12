VENICE — The public is invited to a dedication of the city of Venice’s most recent sculpture at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 in Centennial Park.
The kaleidoscope sculpture is on an ADA-accessible concrete pad between the Centennial Fountain and the Gazebo and contains two bronze kaleidoscopes aimed at a rotating bowl of flowers maintained by Venice Area Beautification Inc. volunteers.
The sculpture was purchased with private funds and given in memory of the late James Hagler, a former Historical Resources director for the city of Venice, whose idea it was to purchase the interactive work of art.
