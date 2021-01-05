VENICE — Sarasota County received an additional 1,400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday, but appointments to receive them filled up in 15 minutes on Tuesday.
And by the end of the day Thursday, when those doses are gone, local health department officials said, there’s no more vaccine available for eligible members of the general public until another shipment arrives.
The first two came on Mondays, so next Monday may bring another one.
But neither the arrival date nor the number of doses is known.
Vaccine events are “totally” dependent on supply, department Public Information Officer Steve Huard said Tuesday.
The department is working with the county to create a call-in system for appointments to supplement the current online-only system and to establish drive-thru and walk-up vaccination sites, he said, but a reliable supply of vaccine is required.
Huard said the department hasn’t received any information regarding the conversion of state testing sites to vaccination sites, something Gov. Ron DeSantis talked about in two public appearances Monday.
DeSantis also said hospitals will be taking a larger role in getting Floridians vaccinated against COVID-19 — or else.
Those that don’t meet state expectations will “have their allocations transferred to hospitals that are doing a good job in getting the vaccine out,” he said.
Local hospitals are still mainly focused on getting their own staffs vaccinated, however, while waiting for guidance from the state.
“At this time, Venice Regional Bayfront Health and Gulf Coast Medical Group are not vaccinating the general public,” Director of Marketing Julie Beatty said via email. “The allocations for the hospital and medical practices are to be used for vaccinating our employees, medical staff and first responders to reinforce the health care workforce by preventing illness.”
Venice Regional had vaccinated 720 people as of Tuesday morning, she said.
“At this time, we are only providing vaccines for our caregivers and physicians on our medical staff,” said Monica Yadav, director of Marketing and Public Relations at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, in response to an email inquiry. “We have adequate vaccine supply to provide vaccines for all our caregivers who wish to receive it.”
Sarasota Memorial Hospital expanded its circle of vaccination-eligible people but hasn’t opened up vaccinations to the public.
“Our priority continues to be frontline healthcare workers, physicians and hospital staff/active volunteers who support our patient care operations,” said Kim Savage, Public Relations manager, via email. “This week, we expanded access to our vaccination center to other health care workers in the community, as well as family members who are 65 and older and live in the same household as our hospital staff/physicians/volunteers.
“We are working with the health department to determine the best way we can support public health efforts, including sharing our vaccine doses and providing staff and resources to expand community vaccination efforts.”
SMH had vaccinated nearly 4,500 people as of noon Tuesday, she said.
According to a state database, through Monday 7,609 people in the county had been vaccinated, including two who had received both shots.
By the numbers
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state and county spiked Monday, at 15,193 cases and 338 cases, respectively.
It was a record for the county, which also reported two deaths and a 8.16% positivity rate. The rate has been over the 5% target for 11 straight days.
The state rate was 12.74%, the third consecutive day over 12%. There were 110 deaths reported statewide.
Since the first case was reported in Sarasota County in March, 514 people have died due to the ailment in Sarasota County.
SMH reported 92 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with nine of them in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 10.6%.
Venice Regional reported 21 COVID-19 patients and one death since last week.
Statewide, 7,363 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, and ICU availability was 16.92%. The number of people in ICU with a COVID-19 diagnosis isn’t separately reported.
With schools back in session, the Sarasota County School District reported 33 staff and 89 students in isolation Tuesday, and 14 staff and 139 students in quarantine.
In the previous 48 hours, 101 people had been told to isolate and 141 to quarantine.
