VENICE — More than 10 years of planning came to fruition this week with the ribbon-cutting for the city's new Public Works facility — also known as the former police station.
Staff moved into the renovated facility last week but made it official with the ceremony and tours of the building Wednesday.
The Public Works site in the industrial park had long been deficient for the department's needs, Director James Clinch said.
It had a leaky roof; spaces that weren't air conditioned; no lockers or break room; inadequate inside storage; and little shelter for millions of dollars of equipment, he said.
Voter approval in 2016 of a bond issue financed the new public safety facility that opened last fall and created a vacancy Public Works could fill.
The station was in good shape structurally, he said, with metal studs and concrete block walls, and just needed to be reconfigured for a different use.
The initial estimated cost of renovation, which went on the capital improvement schedule in 2018, was $2.5 million, however. That was prepandemic and it included a loan.
An expenditure of that amount in uncertain financial times wasn't ideal, Clinch said. But he also didn't want to delay a much-needed project. That meant the cost needed to come down. A lot.
"We really had to sharpen our pencil," he said.
Rather than have contractor JE Charlotte Construction Corp. do the entire project, it was asked to handle the major parts and the rest of the work — including flooring, painting, lighting and cabinets — was done in-house.
All of the work was value-engineered, Clinch said.
The effort brought the cost down to $750,000 and eliminated the need for a loan.
"It was aggressive to try to get it done for that amount, but we did," he said.
The conversion from a police station to a public works office required opening up a lot of formerly closed-in space, Clinch said.
"We have locks on the outside," he said.
In fact, about a quarter of the old building is now open air, serving as a large workshop.
The former jail cells lost their doors and have been converted to storage. The department now has a big break room and a conference room.
A large pole barn in the back provides protection for nearly all of the department's equipment, Clinch said. It has nine bays and a wash-down area and will extend the useful life of the apparatus, he said.
The city's other major construction project — replacing Fire Station 1 and adding an annex to City Hall, with some interior renovations, is on time and on budget, Clinch said.
Drywall, electrical and mechanical installations are mostly done, he said, with stucco work begun and roof tiles scheduled to be put on next week.
Although City Hall is now essentially open, the extended period of restricted access due to the pandemic made it easier to cope with the loss of parking caused by construction, he said.
