SARASOTA — A $135,000 donation to All Faiths Food Bank from Publix Charities was part of $5.5 million the company gave away during National Hunger Action Month.
The campaign raises awareness and inspires action to alleviate hunger.
According to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, 10.9% of Americans are food insecure.
The rate is even higher in Sarasota County: 11.7%, according to a company news release.
All Faiths Food Bank reported a 60% increase in meals served in 2020 compared to 2019, and a 325% spike in web visitors searching for food assistance.
In addition to its monetary donations, Publix has provided more than 33 million pounds of produce to Feeding America member food banks since April 2020.
Sources include purchases from southeastern farmers who lost business as schools and restaurants closed due to the pandemic; 300 Feeding America member food banks and other nonprofit organizations; its Feeding More Together campaign, in which customers donated to purchase nonperishable food items and Publix matched the donations with an equivalent dollar value of fresh produce; and donations of wholesome, but unsalable dairy, deli and meat items
“So many of our neighbors continue to struggle with having enough food to eat, but together, we can help change that,” said Kelly Williams-Puccio, executive director of Publix Super Markets Charities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.