Representatives of Publix present All Faiths Food Bank with a donation of $135,000 as part of the company’s participation in National Hunger Action Month.

SARASOTA — A $135,000 donation to All Faiths Food Bank from Publix Charities was part of $5.5 million the company gave away during National Hunger Action Month.

The campaign raises awareness and inspires action to alleviate hunger.

According to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, 10.9% of Americans are food insecure.

The rate is even higher in Sarasota County: 11.7%, according to a company news release.


All Faiths Food Bank reported a 60% increase in meals served in 2020 compared to 2019, and a 325% spike in web visitors searching for food assistance.

In addition to its monetary donations, Publix has provided more than 33 million pounds of produce to Feeding America member food banks since April 2020.

Sources include purchases from southeastern farmers who lost business as schools and restaurants closed due to the pandemic; 300 Feeding America member food banks and other nonprofit organizations; its Feeding More Together campaign, in which customers donated to purchase nonperishable food items and Publix matched the donations with an equivalent dollar value of fresh produce; and donations of wholesome, but unsalable dairy, deli and meat items

“So many of our neighbors continue to struggle with having enough food to eat, but together, we can help change that,” said Kelly Williams-Puccio, executive director of Publix Super Markets Charities.

Visit Publix.com/hunger to learn more.

