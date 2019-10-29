WEST VILLAGES — With a quick cut of a ceremonial ribbon at 7 a.m. Thursday, Publix at West Villages Marketplace opens with little fanfare.
It’s not their style to make a big deal of openings.
“We literally like to keep it low-key; cut the ribbon and make it for the customer,” said Brian West, with media and communications from Publix corporate office in Lakeland.
While they may make it low-key, the new 48,387-square-foot facility is another high mark for the West Villages community.
“We’re excited about opening Thursday morning,” West said.
It won’t be like most Publix in the area — the closest one in size and style is in Parrish. The deli will be in the middle of the sales floor, not against a corner.
That’s to help with customers, West said, noting everything the store does has that as the priority.
It’ll also include a pharmacy, a different color scheme and a mezzanine for customers that’ll offer up beverages, snacks and WiFi.
“It makes for a nice area for people to come in and sit down and relax,” West said.
Publix is the first of stores for West Villages Marketplace, but more than a dozen have already staked their claim for the development.
Josh Beyer, senior vice president of development for St. Petersburg-based Sembler, said the $27 million project is exceeding their expectations.
“We are close to 80% leased,” he said.
While there are opportunities for businesses to still get involved, the Marketplace is quickly filling — in terms of paperwork — with shops set to open later this winter.
So far, there are spots set for food, including China 1, Bocca Lupo’s third location, and Fuji Noodles; spots set for treats, including Dunkin’ and PeachWave Yogurt; spots set for care of yourself and your pets, including Great Clips, Heartland Dental, a nail salon and a salon for facials along with a veterinarian clinic along with other needs, including a Chase bank, UPS Store, Sparkle Brite Pools and 7-Eleven.
West Villages officials are thrilled the first store is opening on time and in high form.
“I’m ecstatic for the community as a whole … the quality of the center and having Publix as part of your neighborhood is a game-changer for us,” West Villages Mattamy Homes President Rick Severance said. “We’re encouraged for the other synergies it’ll bring to as well.”
While Publix concentrates on customers, Severance said West Villages is concentrating on its residents.
“Anytime you can have a quality grocery offering within very few miles, it says a lot. People don’t want to get into their vehicles if they don’t have to,” he said.
Christine Masney, vice president of marketing for West Villages, said there is going to be a positive impact from Publix and Marketplace.
“For our community, it is going to be amazing. Being able to walk, bike or drive a shorter difference than our past is going to make life much more easier and more convenient,” she said.
And the neighborhood continues to grow. Masney said West Villages is in the planning phase for its Town Center. Depending on permits, they hope to break ground in early 2020.
If things go well, they could be building vertically at Town Center in late 2020 and opening in 2021. Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com
