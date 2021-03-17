SOUTH VENICE — With the recent closure of the Publix store in Venice Village Shoppes in South Venice, customers are wondering what is planned for the future.
Following the closure, the store is being torn down and rebuilt.
“All the associates working at that store were offered positions at the surrounding stores,” Publix Public Relations Manager Brian West said. “So, customers may recognize them working in different stores these days.”
The new facility will be quite different than the old store, he said.
“We’re too far away to give an opening date for the new store, but we’re expecting sometime in the first half of 2022,” West said.
When completed it will be the latest Publix prototype, approximately 48,000 square feet and will include a pharmacy.
A difference most customers will recognize in the new layout is that the deli is completely on the sales floor, not against an exterior wall.
Anyone working in the deli is all-customer facing, said West, helping the customer, avoiding the nuisance of the traditional deli when associates walk out and then return.
Every item on display in the deli is ready to eat.
There will be a mezzanine above the entrance that provides customers with a place to relax, enjoy a Publix sub and use the Wi-Fi.
Additional innovations will be announced prior to the store opening.
