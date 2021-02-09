VENICE — Publix is ready to provide vaccinations in Sarasota County.
The county is now included on the company’s website among 18 added to the list of county’s already set up for shots.
Publix uses its own appointment system. Its website — Publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida — advises the public to check starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday for the opportunity to get a vaccination.
Only people eligible by state standards qualify for a vaccination: front-line health care workers and residents age 65 and older.
There’s still no indication when Winn-Dixie and Walmart will be offering shots in Sarasota County.
One Winn-Dixie store in Manatee County is reported to be getting vaccine, though the store hasn’t been identified. The company’s website doesn’t show any stores taking appointments.
Entering Venice’s ZIP code into Walmart’s store finder gets this response: “Walmart pharmacies in this location do not administer COVID-19 vaccines yet.”
The closest store to Venice that will be giving shots is in Arcadia.
State Health Officer Chuck Henry said the county should be seeing the providers setting up to do vaccinations in the county “in the next few weeks.”
The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota continues vaccinating, scheduling three first-dose clinics for this week, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Appointments have been scheduled up to account No. 11,822, out of more than 128,500 accounts registered.
The department will be sending out 1,000 notices for second-dose appointments on Thursday for people who received their first dose Jan. 8-15 at DOH-Sarasota.
As of Monday morning, 36,649 people in the county had received their first shot, while 16,001 had received both.
By the numbers
The state reported 7,041 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive day below 10,000 cases for the first time in two weeks.
The positivity rate was 6.93%, below 7% for the fourth day out of the last five. But another 233 deaths were reported statewide.
Sarasota County had 68 new cases, making seven straight days of fewer than 100 cases, with a positivity rate of 3.84, below 5% for the fourth consecutive day. Since the first reported county case at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota in March 2020, 671 people have died of the ailment in Sarasota County.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 40 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with 10 of them in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 4.3%, down from 5% for the prior period. It reported one new death.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 19 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with four employees self-isolating. It reported one additional death since Friday.
Statewide, 5,307 patients were hospitalized Tuesday; county hospitals had 65 patients.
ICU bed availability was 18.02% statewide Tuesday, and 29.46% in the county.
The Sarasota County School District reported 11 staff and 47 students isolated Tuesday, and 22 staff and 297 students quarantined.
In the previous 48 hours 13 people had been directed to isolate and 61 to quarantine.
