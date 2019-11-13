Allegiant Plane

An Allegiant Airbus A319 at Punta Gorda Airport.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

There are now even more places to go from the Punta Gorda Airport and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

Allegiant announced five new seasonal routes Tuesday, two to Southwest Florida.

One seasonal route is from Punta Gorda Airport to Richmond, Va., via Richmond International Airport.

“We’re delighted that Allegiant is adding the history rich capital of Virginia to PGD’s growing list of destinations,” Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish said. “Our community looks forward to inviting new visitors from Richmond to experience Punta Gorda and Englewood Beach.”

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport has a new route to Allentown, Pa., via Lehigh Valley International Airport.

The seasonal flights will operate twice weekly, with the new PGD route bringing an additional 15,000 travelers to Charlotte County. PGD’s route to Richmond will operate Mondays and Fridays starting Feb. 14, and go until Monday, Aug. 17, according to Allegiant’s website.

This is PGD’s 47th route, which are all served through Allegiant Travel Company, according to a statement released by the airport.

SRQ’s route to Allentown will operate Sundays and Thursdays, starting Feb. 13, and switch to Mondays and Fridays starting May 15. The last date to travel this route will be Aug. 17, 2020, according to Allegiant’s website.

With this route, Allegiant will now serve 21 nonstop destinations from SRQ, according to Piccolo.

The airport has a total of 39 destinations served by nine different airlines, according to SRQ spokesperson Susan Reimann.

Email: liz.hardaway@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments