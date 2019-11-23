Many of the pastors who were honored at the pillar of the city of Venice this year, will be sharing daily devotionals Dec. 1 to 24.
One Christ Won City is sharing “Christ In Christmas”
Free inspirational daily devotions are available at onechristwoncity.com. A menu of area Christmas events at area churches are also listed.
Enjoy the Christmas season, with 24 broadcast devotionals on the Christ of Christmas. These short 5-minute talks have been prepared by 14 Venice pastors purposing to share the rich Biblical story of the long-awaited Savior. Beginning in early December and concluding Dec. 24, each day you can enjoy a different devotional by tuning in at onechristwoncity.com. In addition to their teaching, each pastor’s church will be featured, as well as their website where special Christmas events and services will be posted. It is our hope that you will draw near to worship Christ this Christmas Eve, perhaps for the first time.
So many of us look forward to celebrating Christmas with friends and family! Yet we also realize the season can be a time of loneliness, including reminders of loved ones lost, strained relationships, and trials confronting us all. Into the darkness, the winter of our lives, God sent His Son, the light of the world. Beneath the decorations, the many gifts, the wonderful food, and the beautiful music, are the confused and troubled hearts of a fallen human race, separated by sin from the God who created us. Jesus came from the Father to take away our sin through his death on the cross, and to mend our broken hearts, granting us to know, love, joy, peace, and eternal life. We at One Christ Won City invite you to pull up a chair and spend some time this season with us reflecting more deeply on the reason for the season – the Christ of Christmas.
