We were critical of Mayor Ron Feinsod in a recent editorial, but for what we considered good reasons that were all about his performance in office.
Today we defend him against baseless personal attacks by people who, shall we say, would have done well to get their facts in order first. Or at least to reflect a bit before hitting “Send” or “Post.”
Most recently, Feinsod was blamed by a few people in emails for the cancellation of the annual 9/11 ceremony at Patriots Park.
“This is a new low and shows the disdain Mayor Feinsod has for the police and fire personnel. Shocking to say the least,” wrote someone we’ll leave unidentified.
But Feinsod didn’t cancel the event. Gene Sweeney, the man who got the 9/11 monument built and who had organized the event every year, did.
“It is with great sadness and disappointment that I inform you all that there will not be the annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Patriots Park in Venice in 2020,” he wrote in an email to the city.
It would have been a larger gathering than the state allows, he wrote, with not enough space for social distancing.
Feinsod has also been criticized for canceling the Holiday Parade but he didn’t do that either. Although the city is a sponsor, the parade is put on by a committee and it was the committee that pulled the plug.
He took heat from both sides of the mask debate, with pro-mask correspondents saying he took too long to get an ordinance passed and anti-mask people accusing him of acting like a dictator.
“It is clearly an attempt by the mayor’s office to control the citizenry beyond the powers granted to the mayor and which he seeks to bring to his office through this emergency ordinance,” one wrote.
“Typical power-grabbing Democrat,” another wrote.
But the mayor hardly has any powers the other Council members don’t. He chairs the meetings, unless he’s absent, and he signs stuff. That’s about it.
Like everyone else, he has one vote. He can’t even make a motion unless he hands the gavel off.
If he had the power to ram a mask ordinance through, there would have been one in place when he first brought up the idea months ago. His motion — after he passed the gavel — died for lack of a second.
The Council did adopt a mask ordinance last month, and voted last week to extend it to Oct. 31. But the ordinance doesn’t give the mayor any new powers. The only place the mayor is even mentioned is on the page where his signature is required.
The Council members attended a workshop on Robert’s Rules of Order on Tuesday, to learn more about meeting procedures. One of the things parliamentarian Mark Moriarity stressed was that comments should be about issues, not people, or they should be ruled out of order.
That strikes us as a good standard in general, especially when few if any issues aren’t viewed through a partisan lens.
Is there anyone who doesn’t want people to have their facts straight before expressing an opinion, especially if it’s criticism?
Sure makes it harder to disagree. Or to be disagreeable.
