VENICE — Rabbi Benjamin Shull will be formally installed at the Jewish Congregation of Venice at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Several local dignitaries will be attending, including members of the clergy and rabbis from the Sarasota area. Rabbi Jonah Layman of Congregation Shaare Tefila in Olney, Maryland, Rabbi Shull’s friend and mentor, will officiate at the ceremony.
Following the short program, which starts at 2 p.m., light refreshments will be served.
Rabbi Shull, who officially began his tenure at the JCV in July, commented that the occasion is an “opportunity to affirm a relationship of responsibility and love between Rabbi and congregation.”
The JCV is located at 600 North Auburn Road in Venice, off East Venice Avenue.
For information call 941-484-2022 from 8:30-1:30 weekdays.
