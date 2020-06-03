Venice residents are the lifeblood of this historic John Nolen-planned community.
Most find their way to the Venice Museum at the Historic Triangle Inn — at least they do when the museum is open. Currently, out of concern for the health of its many volunteers, it remains closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That will change as soon as planned safety measures for staff and visitors are put into place.
Before it closed, Howard Mintz’ good friend John McKeon was looking at the museum’s Facebook page where he saw a photo of a car crossing Nokomis and West Miami avenues.
Nearly front and center in the photo was a 1952 or 1953 Nash Rambler station wagon, just like the car owned by his friend Howard. He sent the link to Howard who then visited the museum and purchased an enlarged print of the photograph.
Mintz, a member of the Venice Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America, contacted several of his Pelican Point neighbors who also are members. His plan was to reproduce the scene with his car and the cars of other members.
They got together at sunrise a few weeks later to restage the scene and photograph it. Despite the early hour, there was some traffic to contend with and one unavoidable new car parked nearby. Nevertheless, the group succeeded.
We’re showing the 2020 version of the photo and, thanks to Jon Watson, curator and collections manager of the city archives, the original photo that started it all.
“It’s interesting to identify the differences between ‘then and now,’ but the street and buildings are largely the same as they were when the original photo was taken in the early 1960s,” Mintz said. “My thanks to the Venice Museum and my local car enthusiasts for making this possible.”
While this is not a replacement for the AACA car show that was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic in March, it is a reminder of another special group that adds vibrancy to Venice. Hopefully their car show will be back again in 2021.
My thanks to Howard and his friends for doing this but also for sharing the photo, which is not only interesting historically but also shows how beautiful Venice is today — even better than the original plan of John Nolen.
With new sewers and street lights and fresh paving and lighted cross walks and such plus all the plantings being maintained by volunteers from Venice Area Beautification this city is as beautiful as it is culturally rich with Venice Theatre, Venice Arts Center, Venice Symphony and the William H. Jervey Jr, Venice Public Library — to name a few shining examples.
For me this was just another reminder of the wonderful and yet diverse group of people who have come here to live.
They brought the Kentucky Military Institute’s winter quarters here in the depths of the Great Recession. They brought the Army Air Corps here to build an airport in 1943 and in 1959, they pulled off the biggest coup of all when they convinced the Greatest Show on Earth to move to Venice. That proved to be a shot in the arm for the circus which had nearly perished a few years earlier (1956) but also for Venice which in the next 20 years would literally spread out into the area beyond the city’s boundary lines.
These new residents came mostly from the Midwest but wherever they came from they brought their appreciation for the arts with them. The arts-loving circus people contributed to that even though they were here only a few months each winter. A few of those families became residents too. The family of the late great animal trainer, Gunther Gebel-Williams, remains an important part of this community as does famed circus aerialist Tito Gaona and his family.
Tito, who operates a trapeze school on the former circus arena site, was famous for performing a triple somersault on the trapeze in every show.
As an aside, Tito’s family came here when he was a youngster but they were discovered in Europe in the days when John Ringling North owned the circus which was acquired soon after by Feld.
Venice loves its parades and the years when the circus was here, residents were treated to the parade of elephants from the circus train to the arena and also to a strong representation of the circus in the annual Christmas parade. Bob and Sue Herbert head up the holiday parade these days. Whether there will be a parade is anyone’s guess given that awful virus.
I did not live here in those days but my parents did. They began as snowbirds in 1966 and whenever my daughter and husband and I came to visit, if the circus was debuting its show before heading out on the road for the season, we all would go and sit in that wonderful arena built by the circus. It was a three-ring show with the very best acts such as Gebel-Williams and Gaona and his family.
Owner Irvin Feld not only saved the circus in those early years, but by opening a second show, made the circus truly “The Greatest Show on Earth.” In the process he took it to that many more cities from its winter home — Venice, Florida. All this is how I came to Venice. Friends of my parents came here because of the circus and when my parents visited them, they liked what they saw. It was just before “the ditch” was completed but that is a whole other story.
A note regarding my previous column
A reader wrote that “the CDC recommends masks to protect others, so that bodily fluids are not spread. They do not protect the person wearing the mask. When you advocate masks to protect self you feed into the whole crowd of people refusing to wear masks because they don’t care if they get the virus, instead of focusing on one’s civic responsibility to protect other citizens.”
Whether you choose to wear a mask to protect yourself or others certainly is your choice but if you care about protecting friends and family, if no one else, at least consider wearing a mask.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.