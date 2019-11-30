VENICE — Owners and employees are celebrating the opening of their new offices is the Ramos Center for Interventional & Functional Pain Medicine at 1370 E. Venice Ave., Suite 104 in St. Andrews Medical Park.
It precedes the organizations 20th anniversary of serving the Suncoast in January 2020.
With the objective of relieving pain on the Suncoast, the Ramos Center opened its first Venice location in January 2019 with the acquisition of Doctors Jeffrey Blood and David Haber’s practice on Commercial Court.
Their physicians and staff bring the highest level of interventional treatments and procedures to this area and provide the finest care for the patients in the community.
Dr. Abraham J. Fura will attend patients with Jessica Radcliffe, who has a degree in doctor of nursing practice.
All physicians are Board Certified in interventional pain medicine, offering multiple modalities, including basic and advanced interventions such as Kyphoplasty’s, spinal cord simulators, treatment for lumbar spinal stenosis, as well as two palliative cancer treatments.
Known for their comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach to alleviating chronic pain, the Ramos Center expansion will bring pain and balance physical therapy, under the direction of Justin Kotlarczyk, who has a master of science degree in physical therapy along with behavioral therapy lead by licensed mental health counselor, Marly Ayala-Icaza to the Venice office.
