ENGLEWOOD — Finding an alligator in one’s yard would be unusual in the region, but not unexpected.
But finding a 5-foot American crocodile there is another story.
“I missed all the fun,” Diane Hamrick said.
Hamrick had already gone to work Wednesday, when her 21-year-old daughter, Tori Hamrick, took their two dogs, a lab-mix and a “chiweenie” — a dachshund/Chihuahua mix — in their backyard on East Wentworth Avenue.
The larger of the two dogs started barking at the croc, which was against a fence.
As a native of Central Florida, it didn’t shock Hamrick.
“It didn’t surprise me a whole lot. It’s Florida,” she said. “We have gators. But I didn’t expect a crocodile.”
Hamrick’s home doesn’t border any water, but it is catty-corner to a rectangular pond that extends north from East Wentworth to Englewood Heights Road and west of North Broadway. The pond attracts foraging egrets, herons and other water fowl.
“We are happy to report both crocodile and homeowners are safe,” Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Animal Services Officer Scott Meyer captured and turned over the crocodile to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.
The crocodile to “relocated to suitable habitat in South Florida,” FWC spokeswoman Melody Kilborn said.
Englewood is actually too far north for most crocodiles.
“It’s not common for an American crocodile to occur that far north; however, in 2013 there was a confirmed report of an American crocodile in Tarpon Springs,” Kilborn said. “American crocodiles typically are transient and don’t establish residence in these northern extremes.”
The American crocodile is a recovering threatened species native to southern tip of Florida and the Keys.
Listed as an endangered species in 1975, the crocodile population rebounded from a few hundred to as many as 2,000 adult crocodiles. The U.S. crocodile population is now classified as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
While the American crocodile populations can be found along the coasts of Mexico, Central and South American, Florida is the only place they inhabit in the United States.
To learn more about Florida’s crocodiles, visit myfwc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.