VENICE — No business dodged the impact of closures and stay-home orders in the early stages of the pandemic, but few have rebounded the way real estate has.
April 2020 was the point of "maximum fear and insecurity" in a year that had been off to a great start, said Drayton Saunders, president of Michael Saunders & Co. and one of three panelists in a Sarasota Tiger Bay Club forum Thursday.
Property showings dropped from more than 200 per day to 23, he said.
After about 60 days, however, "the market lit up." And it has stayed lit to the point that the thing most likely to cool it off is a lack of inventory.
Partly it's that existing houses are selling so fast, putting sellers "in the driver's seat," he said. Florida is still an "in-bound state," and demand has been pent-up.
And partly it's that supply-chain issues have caused construction slowdowns, so new dwellings are delayed in coming online.
As a result, there's now less than a month's inventory, compared to 3.1 months a year ago, he said.
He doesn't see the market cooling off because the reasons that people move to Florida have grown.
The state still has no income tax and its amenities still appeal to baby boomers. It remains an area in which luxury homes are more affordable.
But with so many companies adopting work-from-home policies, Florida is now more attractive to younger people ready to enjoy its lifestyle but not ready to retire, he said.
A home office has moved up on the list of desirable features among buyers, he said.
These aren't the same conditions that contributed to the housing bubble before the Great Recession, Saunders said.
A major difference is that people are buying houses to live in, not flip for profit.
In addition, he said, the rate of appreciation hasn't been as high as it was then and lenders aren't granting loans to people to buy houses they can't afford.
Money is also going into multi-family dwellings, said Kelly Gilliland, executive vice president of Horizon Mortgage Corp.
"Multi-family has been extremely strong in our area for many, many years," she said.
Early in the pandemic, borrowers with loans in progress had a decision to make, she said. Some went through with the transaction and others backed off even when their lender was on board.
It helped that the Federal Reserve dropped its interest rate essentially to zero, she said, because it meant less expense coming out of the cash flow.
As lending slowed, her focus shifted to helping her clients apply to the Paycheck Protection Program, the rules for which kept changing up to the day it was funded and afterward, she said.
That money helped a lot of businesses stay afloat, according to Joe Hembree, of Hembree & Associates Inc. Of the 39 restaurant properties his agency manages, none has gone out of business and all but one are "pretty well fully recovered," he said — back at about 90% of their pre-COVID-19 level.
Other commercial space is also doing well, he said, even though there are still people working from home.
There's been an influx of people from other states coming for jobs and some of them decided to start their own business in a brick-and-mortar location.
Locals saw an opportunity to do the same thing.
Culture is what defines a business, he said, and it's not something that can be grown or maintained on Zoom.
Also, he said, working from home means people are picking up expenses their employer used to pay.
"I'm kind of bullish on where office is," he said.
Not all aspects of commercial real estate are rosy, however.
Gilliland said lenders have money for beachfront hotels but are cool toward other locations, while Hembree said that malls are having issues.
The Sarasota Square Mall, where the Department of Health in Sarasota County is operating two vaccination clinics, is largely empty now.
Otherwise, Hembree is encouraged now.
"We're on pretty solid ground."
