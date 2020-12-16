The annual Installation of Officers for the Venice Area Board of Realtors recently took place at Plantation Golf & Country Club near Wellen Park.

The event included members, family and friends.

According to Marlene Merkle, many awards were presented and titles named.

The Installation of Officers and Directors for 2021 include:

• President Bebe Teichman

• President-elect Jo-Anne Sckowska

• Vice President Jim Mulvey

• Treasurer Helen Moore

• Secretary Van Parker

• Past President Don Zenner

• Directors Linda Bradway, Candice Engle, Frank Logan, Renee Marquiss, Lore Miller and Barbara Pierce.

Outgoing directors being honored that night included Diane Fuchs, Patti Knicely and Jackie Robinson.

A posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to the family of Stephen Lingley. Lingley died in June at the age of 59.

The 2020 Realtor of the Year recipient was Jim Mulvey.

The Exceptional Service award recipients named were Mark Soravilla, Mark Rawlinson and Howard Parkin.

Also during the event, Lore Miller received a special award while 2020 President Don Zenner gave the President’s Award to Erik Korzilius.

Among the other awards, Phil Thompson, of Caliber Home Loans, was named to the Affiliate Honor Roll.


