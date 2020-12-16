The annual Installation of Officers for the Venice Area Board of Realtors recently took place at Plantation Golf & Country Club near Wellen Park.
The event included members, family and friends.
According to Marlene Merkle, many awards were presented and titles named.
The Installation of Officers and Directors for 2021 include:
• President Bebe Teichman
• President-elect Jo-Anne Sckowska
• Vice President Jim Mulvey
• Treasurer Helen Moore
• Secretary Van Parker
• Past President Don Zenner
• Directors Linda Bradway, Candice Engle, Frank Logan, Renee Marquiss, Lore Miller and Barbara Pierce.
Outgoing directors being honored that night included Diane Fuchs, Patti Knicely and Jackie Robinson.
A posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to the family of Stephen Lingley. Lingley died in June at the age of 59.
The 2020 Realtor of the Year recipient was Jim Mulvey.
The Exceptional Service award recipients named were Mark Soravilla, Mark Rawlinson and Howard Parkin.
Also during the event, Lore Miller received a special award while 2020 President Don Zenner gave the President’s Award to Erik Korzilius.
Among the other awards, Phil Thompson, of Caliber Home Loans, was named to the Affiliate Honor Roll.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.