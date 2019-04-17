Century 21 Schmidt Real Estate held its grand reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony on March 27 at its office at 101 W. Venice Ave.
Regional Director Deeana Atkinson said the new office will provide the Schmidt Family of Companies — a four-generation, 91-year-old real estate brokerage firm with offices throughout Michigan, Ohio, Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands — an additional office to better serve its growing family of clients.
“The Schmidt Family of Companies is a multi-office, multi-branded real estate company,” Atkinson said. “We currently have two brands of real estate — the Coldwell Banker brand and Century 21 brand. We’re a growing real estate company, growing our Florida market. So with every acquisition that we do, we either change it to a Schmidt company or, if they have a large presence, we keep it the same. We felt, since we were watching this Century 21 brand — and it’s our only Century 21 office currently — we wanted it to have the Schmidt name associated with it.”
She added since this Century 21 office is the Schmidt company’s first, the goal is to make it their best.
“The way we do that is to enable them to use all our Schmidt Family of Company tools,” Atkinson said. “That includes a 12-person marketing department and a social media marketing expert. This helps our agents give people who list their homes much more exposure than the average Joe. We focus on residential, commercial and building management real estate.”
Atkinson lives in Port Charlotte and has been in the real estate business since 1989. She has worked in Sarasota and Manatee counties.
“I like working with people,” she said. “I’m a people person and I’ve always been interested in homes and architecture. The real estate business was a very good fit for me.”
Atkinson added that the March 27 ribbon cutting — which was attended by many of the company’s agents and customers, as well as its Florida president, Steve Carr, and the managing broker of its Venice office, Brent Caneveri — is only the latest of what will be branch openings.
“We are looking to grow (in) Florida,” she said. “So you will be seeing more Century 21 and more Coldwell Banker Schmidt Real Estate offices opening as time goes on,” she said.
The hours of the new office at 101 W. Venice Ave. are 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call 941-538-8075 or log on to Century21SchmidtRealEstate.com.
To learn more about the Schmidt Family of Companies, visit SchmidtFamilyOfCompanies.com.
