Reception to be held for professional women

STAFF REPORT
Jan 5, 2022

ENGLEWOOD — The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice will be hosting a reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.

Business and Professional Women is a grassroots organization developed to promote and advocate for women's rights.

The organization provides leadership through advocacy, education and information within the community on issues important to all working women.

Business owners, employees, students and retirees can connect with mentors, colleagues and friends who can assist in advancing careers and making the right connections.

The reception, at 601 S. Indiana Ave., will feature hors d'oeuvres.
