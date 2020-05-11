There are so many heroes we can look up to during this coronavirus pandemic that it is difficult to single out any one person or any one profession. There is no doubt, however, the significant role our teachers and nurses have played in getting us through a difficult time in America’s history.
The week just ending is nationally recognized as Teacher Appreciation Week.
And, the same week gave a nod to our nurses for National Nurses Week.
Where do we start?
Well, we can start by recognizing teachers for the quick turnaround learning best practices as related to virtual teaching.
They risked venturing out of their homes to get information they needed, and then returned home to turn their living rooms, dens, whatever into a quasi-classroom.
From there they talked to, instructed and guided dozens, maybe a hundred or more, of their students in a first-ever attempt to teach via the internet. To imagine the anxiety about this new procedure and perhaps nervousness about how it might work is difficult.
And, without a doubt, there were students who took to the new learning tool easily and some who struggled. It was left to each teacher to find the best way to help those students who found the new at-home school scenario challenging.
Kudos to our teachers who have learned a whole new approach to their job — one that no doubt will help them in the future.
We’re not sure how much more we can say about our nurses than others have not said in past weeks. Along with doctors and first responders, our nurses have been on the front lines. Many have worked long shifts with little rest. Some have found other places to lay their head at night rather than risk taking COVID-19 home to their families.
They have dealt with an illness and deaths unlike anything they have likely seen in their lifetime.
We’ve heard stories of nurses in our local hospitals who have shown their compassion for a dying coronavirus victim by setting up video or voice online visits with family members who are not allowed to come to the hospital.
One such family member told the Sun newspaper how much it meant to be able to speak with their relative during his last hours.
Another story we watched unfold on national TV told of a nurse in the pediatric wing who watched a mom give birth and then be diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Knowing that mom could not hold or see her baby for days, the nurse became its substitute mother. She held it, cuddled it and showed the mom pictures during her fight to recover from the virus — a recovery made that much more difficult knowing she just gave birth and could not see or hold her newborn.
None of this is part of a nurse’s job description — although it could come under the heading of “caring” for their patients. It just shows how much nurses connect with their patients and how this deadly disease has impacted their lives.
As the national week to appreciate teachers ends and the week to thank our nurses continues, we tip our hat to those in these professions who are making a big difference in people’s lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.