SARASOTA — Three recurring issues top the Sarasota County commissioners’ agenda for its Tuesday meeting with former County Commissioner Jon Thaxton figuring in two of them.
Before commissioners get to Thaxton, they must deal with a funding issue for the Manasota Key beach renourishment project.
Commissioners are being asked to approve a budget resolution to increase funding for the project in the amount of $1.5 million and give County Administrator Jonathan Lewis the authority to approve any change orders to the project.
A staff memo explains that the budget amendment is necessary if the 23 property owners who opted out of the project — the so-called gap area — refuse to grant easements allowing pipes to cross their beach property to connect the north and south project areas.
If they don’t grant the easements, pipes will have to be placed in the water resulting in additional expenses of approximately $910,000.
So far, 14 of the 23 property owners have granted easements to the county.
The funding issue is scheduled as a presentation upon request, meaning there will be no staff presentation unless a commissioner requests one.
SHELTER BEDS
The first of Thaxton’s two presentations comes at the request of commissioners who asked for a presentation about the need for emergency shelter beds in South County.
Last year, commissioners and Sheriff Tom Knight acted to establish two Homeless Outreach Teams — one for North County and the other for South County — and contracted with the Salvation Army to increase the number of emergency beds at its facility in Sarasota.
Anecdotally, however, it was reported to commissioners that homeless people in South County didn't want to be driven to those beds in North County, which created a void in the county’s effort to address the needs of this population.
Thaxton, now the senior vice president of Community Investment for the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, along with William Spitler, the homeless coordinator for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, will provide commissioners with data regarding the homeless population in South County and the resulting conclusion that eight emergency beds are needed in South County.
CLEAN WATER PLAYBOOK
Following that presentation, Thaxton along with Steve Suau, a former county director and an expert on water issues, will give commissioners a preview of the Community Playbook for Clean Water, an initiative the Gulf Coast Community Foundation to address the problem of harmful nutrients such as nitrogen in the county’s waters.
Commissioners will meet Tuesday in commission chambers at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, and again Wednesday at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. each day.
Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meetings, and the agendas are available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at (941) 861-5000.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
