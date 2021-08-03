VENICE — The Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida is seeing a huge influx of animals as red tide meanders into the region, especially coastal birds and marine life, it said.
It now has about 100 coastal birds at the facility, including brown pelicans, laughing gulls, black skimmers, sandpipers and wood storks, it said in a news release.
“Our bird room is completely full, and this is just the beginning,” executive director Pamela DeFouw said in the news release. “We need antibiotics, fluids, IV pumps, incubators, medium size pet crates, and critical care formula. Our ability to respond to this red tide outbreak also requires a lot of labor, and we urgently need help and funding right now.”
The news release said a neurotoxin produced by the algae bloom affects a birds’ “ability to move, hold themselves up, and eat.”
Officials with the Venice facility said they expect the number of patients to increase — and it will bring on a need for resources to treat them. They are hoping to raise $8,000 for the effort with donations online at www.wildlifeswfl.org. Those interested can also mail a check to Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida, 925 N. Jackson Road, Venice FL 34292.
“In these critical times, the most important thing is to get the sick birds to a rehabilitation center as quickly as possible,” the news release said. “The sooner the birds can begin to receive treatment, the better their chances are of surviving.”
Officially, it is known as The Paul A. and Veronica H. Gross Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida and is a 501c3 nonprofit.
