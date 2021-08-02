VENICE - Red tide continues to linger offshore causing fish of all sizes to wash up onto the beach over the weekend.
"I'm hoping this is just from the Piney Point poison," Jetty Jack's owner Chris Johnson said.
Along with small fish, a large grouper washed up dead by the Venice pier this weekend.
Despite the fish presence around the area, Sharky's On The Pier has remained unaffected from the red tide so far.
"We are hoping it doesn't get like (2017 red tide)," general manager Kim Rasmussen said.
Red tide algae is natural to the Gulf of Mexico in concentrations less than 10,000 per liter of water. However, concentrations more than 100,000 cells per liter of water can result in fish kills and its airborne toxins result in respiratory and other ailments in humans. When the cells reach or exceed a million cells per liter of water, the algae can darken or stain the water reddish brown.
Johnson noticed people have been staying away from the jetty because of the smell. He also said some of his staff can't work because they are sensitive to the poor air quality.
"A lot of people aren't coming out," Johnson said.
While he hasn't seen the normal characteristics of red tide, he did comment on the dead fish washing up on the rocks. He said once the fish get caught along the jetty rocks, they will stay there until it rots — feeding into the odor.
"With the outgoing tide you smell it a little more," Johnson said.
While many are speculating Piney Point to have fed into the high concentration, Mote Marine said red tide was already present in Tampa Bay at the time of the spillage in late March.
The red tide could have used the excess nutrients from the spill, Mote said.
Johnson said everything from Tampa Bay is now "getting blown south."
Along with Mote, Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, have been monitoring the beaches for red tide impacts.
No beach cleanups were planned for area beaches as of Monday afternoon.
On Monday morning, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Longboat Key) hosted a discussion about combating the red tide.
“Red tide has wreaked havoc on marine life, our waters and the many businesses that rely on Florida’s tourism-based economy," Buchanan stated in a news release. "We must take immediate action to combat red tide."
For more information on the red tide status, visit visitbeaches.org, myfwc.com and scgov.net. On the county's red tide page, residents can register for a red tide newsletter.
