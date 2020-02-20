WWTrp012320g.jpeg

Gunner Klatt used a white jig to catch and release this snook at the Venice South Jetty.

The damage done by the 2017-19 long season of red tide throughout Southwest Florida has led the state to extend its catch-and-release for snook, red drum and spotted seatrout. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission made the announcement Wednesday. 

"All three species will remain catch-and-release through May 31, 2021, in all waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line south through Gordon Pass in Collier County," the FWC said in a news release, stating it was a measure approved by executive order.

"These temporary regulation changes were made to help conserve these popular inshore species that were negatively impacted by a prolonged red tide that occurred in late 2017 through early 2019."

More information on the regulations are online at MyFWC.com/Marine, clicking “Recreational Regulations.”

