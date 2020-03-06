ENGLEWOOD - “Red Tide Mitigation" will be the topic of the March 10 Family Garden Club of Englewood meeting at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
The speaker will be Cindy Heil, director at Mote Marine Laboratory’s Red Tide Institute, established in the fall of 2018.
The institute's mission is to bring together the best and brightest scientists with a goal of using applied science and innovative technologies to determine the most effective, ecologically-sound and novel methods for the mitigation of adverse impacts from Florida red tide.
Heil will discuss the work being done since the institute's inception.
Heil is a senior scientist and director of Mote Marine Laboratory’s Red Tide Institute where her research focuses on the mitigation of Florida red tide and the ecology and management of marine and freshwater harmful algal blooms, nutrients and water quality.
She previously was a senior scientist at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay, Maine and served as the Red Tide group leader at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission in St. Petersburg from 2003 to 2010.
It was there that she managed a staff of 25 people responsible for conducting research on and monitoring harmful algal blooms, including red tides in Florida.
She has had experience with the science and management of marine and freshwater HAB species and water quality in the U.S. and internationally and has worked in diverse subtropical, tropical and temperate coastal environments, including coral reefs. She has more than 75 peer-reviewed publications under her byline.
A coffee social will follow this meeting.
Membership is not required. Members may attend the business meetings and be part of the process that chooses and votes on the club's community projects. Members range from the very inexperienced Florida gardener to long-time residents with vast experience.
Visit fgcefl.com for more details on this event and other scheduled club activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.