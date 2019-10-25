BOCA GRANDE — Medium and low concentrations of Karenia brevis, the red tide organism, have been found in water samples off Charlotte County.
According to a daily sampling report on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website Thursday, a medium abundance of the organism was detected from a sample taken Wednesday off Boca Grande Pier at Gasparilla Sound.
Another sample taken Wednesday and reported Thursday by FWC showed a low abundance of the organism off Englewood Beach.
Earlier this week, the county had appeared to stay clear of the red tide organism despite its appearance off Lee and Collier counties.
Low concentrations of red tide are naturally occurring in the Gulf of Mexico. When concentrations intensify, exceeding levels of 100,000 cells per liter of water, then marine life and fish kills are possible.
Humans start experiencing respiratory irritations and other ailments when the cells break up in the surf and release airborne toxins.
Two weeks ago, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported water samples with medium (100,000 cells or more per liter of water) to high (a million or more cells per liter of water) counts primarily in water samples taken south of Bonita Springs and near Naples.
High concentrations of the toxic algae are turning up in water samples taken in Pine Island South between Pine Island and Captiva, according to recent FWC reports. Other water samples near that vicinity showed low to medium concentrations of red tide.
For more information on the latest red tide sampling reports visit: myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.