SARASOTA — Roskamp Institute scientists in Sarasota have received a grant of more than $400,000 from National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences “to advance their work to study the potential effects of the Florida red tide neurotoxin, called brevetoxin, on brain health.”
The institute has studied causes and potential cures for neurological disorders for decades.
“Hopefully, our research will show that there is no link between the Florida red tide brevetoxin exposure and an increase of neurological disorders,” Dr. Mike Mullan said.
Mullan is a team leader in the Florida red tide project and the executive director of the Roskamp Institute, according to a news release from the facility.
“However, when you see metric tons of marine life being killed in a few weeks you realize how powerful the toxin is, and knowing that some of the effects of exposure can be long-lasting in other species, it makes sense to make sure that something similar is not happening in the human population — particularly in vulnerable populations,” he said.
Project leader Dr. Laila Abdullah noted the observation “that brevetoxin does not affect everyone equally — some people are relatively unaffected by it, whereas others get severe symptoms very easily.”
“We are very interested to know the reason for this and so we are examining the role of the immune system and looking at differences in neurological effects between those that have severe symptoms versus those that do not,” Abdullah said.
The news release said the grant will help the red tide team continue underway efforts at “examining the neurological effects of Florida red tide in a clinical study designed to determine whether exposure to brevetoxin can increase the incidence of neurological symptoms in susceptible individuals from the Sarasota area.”
The study will recruit 400 volunteers in Sarasota and Manatee counties, and require three assessments of blood and urine samples to measure brevetoxin and antibody levels, the news release states.
“Volunteers will be seen during periods when no Florida red tide blooms are being observed and also during periods when they are. Comparing the levels of brevetoxin and antibodies with the levels of neurological complaints will shed light on whether Florida red tide brevetoxin exposure can trigger neurological conditions and whether immune responses are likely protective or make symptoms worse. As with other diseases studied at the Roskamp Institute, scientists and clinicians there are always looking for new ways to understand and treat neurological disorders.”
For more information, visit www.roskampinstitute.org or call 941-256-8018, ext. 3008.
