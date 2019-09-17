SARASOTA — Sarasota County officials announced a series of five open houses to discuss and inform on county redistricting.
The events, which start Wednesday in Sarasota, are “providing citizens with the opportunity to view alternative district maps, give feedback through a survey and submit conceptual ideas for district boundaries,” the county said in a news release.
Redistricting was set in motion after a November vote.
Three open houses are taking place in Sarasota while one takes place in Venice and one in North Port.
“Citizens who can’t make it to the open houses, which will be held in each of the five districts, will also be able to provide their input online with a survey starting Sept. 18,” the county said. “The survey will remain active through Oct. 1. The survey will be available at scgov.net/redistricting.”
The open houses run from 5-7 p.m. at the following locations:
• Wednesday: Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota
• Thursday: Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice
• Monday, Sept. 23, Selby Public Library, 1331 1st St., Sarasota
• Wednesday, Sept. 25, Gulf Gate Public Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota
• Monday, Sept. 30, Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port
More information is available by calling 941-861-5000 or visiting online at www.scgov.net.
