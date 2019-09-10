Emanne on the big screen

Emanne Beasha, 10, waves to crowds on the screen at CoolToday Park ahead of her performance on the previous round “America’s Got Talent.”

Emanne Beasha’s journey on “America’s Got Talent” continues tonight at 8 p.m.

The North Port girl has been pushing through episodes, receiving the coveted Golden Buzzer from Jay Leno, and having watch parties in her honor held at CoolToday Park in West Villages. 

Tonight, the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port, will host a watch party for the young opera singer.

Emanne, 10, will perform for her place in the finals, with results airing at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Following tonight’s show at 10 p.m. voting for “America’s Got Talent” begins and will remain open until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Voting takes place either via the AGT official app or by going online to www.nbc.com/agtvote or, if you have an Xfinity X1 remote, by saying “vote for AGT.”

“America’s Got Talent” airs on NBC at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. The “America’s Got Talent” final will air at 8 p.m. Sept. 18.

