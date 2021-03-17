Registration is open for the 2021 Shark’s Tooth Regatta.
The Venice Yacht Club and Venice Sailing Squadron will present offshore sailboat racing on the Gulf of Mexico in the vicinity of Venice Inlet on March 27.
The 2021 Shark’s Tooth Regatta will give spectators a view of the yachts as captains and crews compete to win the regatta championship in their respective classes and divisions, and to qualify for the Sarasota Bay Yachting Association Boat of the Year Award.
This regatta is open to all boats with a valid West Florida PHRF certificate. Spectators can expect to see vessels ranging from serious racing yachts to pocket cruisers. The organizers welcome spectators on the water as well as on the beach.
Both methods of viewing fit well with COVID-19 precautions. A full day of racing starts at 10 a.m. March 27.
Organizers expect to attract Venice and Sarasota yachts but also encourage competitors from up and down the Gulf Coast.
In addition to the one-day Shark’s Tooth Regatta, there will be longer distance races on Friday, March 26, and Sunday,March 28.
Members of the Venice Sailing Squadron are planning a “Shark’s Feeding Frenzy” race from Sarasota’s Big Pass to Venice Inlet on that Friday and a “Shark’s Migration” on the reverse course on Sunday.
While the sailboat racing is colorful, competitive and exciting, a major objective of the Shark’s Tooth Regatta is to raise scholarship funds for the Venice Youth Boating Association to ensure that a new generation has the opportunity to learn the joy of sailing and boating. MarineMax Venice and Matthews-Currie Ford are Title Sponsors.
Competitors will find the Notice of Race and registration forms at Venice Yacht Club and Venice Sailing Squadron websites and may register online via Regatta Network at regattanetwork.com/event/21738
The event contact is Dave Cook, at 732-433-3886 or allcommdave@gmail.com.
