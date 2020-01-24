SARASOTA — If you're planning to vote in the state's presidential primary, the last date to register or change your party affiliation is Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The primary is Tuesday, March 17.
Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner recommends that voters confirm they are registered to vote and that their voter registration information is current.
Go to SarasotaVotes.com, click on “Voter Information” in the main menu and then on “Voter Lookup” and follow the instructions.
Florida is a closed primary state, so voters are eligible to vote only for the candidates of their own party in a primary election.
Voters who are registered with a minor political party or without party affiliation are not allowed to vote a Democratic or Republican primary ballot. However, they may vote in nonpartisan contests and on ballot questions, if there are any.
New paper voter registration applications and party changes must be completed, signed and returned in person to an elections office or postmarked by the Feb. 18 deadline.
Applications submitted electronically before midnight Feb. 18 through RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov will also be accepted.
Voters who have moved or changed names or who need to update their signatures since the last election may also complete a voter registration application to update their voter records.
Applications are available in the elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port and at public libraries, military recruitment offices and public assistance offices and may be downloaded at SarasotaVotes.com.
Voter registration applications may also be submitted through any driver license or tax collector’s office that issues Florida driver licenses or Florida ID cards.
For more information or assistance, call the elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.com.
