SARASOTA — Artists eager to grow artistic abilities can get their chance at Continuing Studies at Ringling College’s Studio + Digital Arts Summer Teen Studios this summer
“These sessions stimulate young imaginations and help develop creative skills,” said Diane Zorn, continuing studies education program coordinator, in a news release. “The classes are designed for students focused on developing their art. They’re also very useful for students who want to build their portfolios for college admission.”
Students will learn techniques “while developing their unique style and advancing critical thinking skills,” the news release states.
“Class subjects include experimental animation, illustration in pen and ink, writing for video games, digital design fundamentals, a cartoon and comic art workshop among many more,” it states.
All classes will be offered via Zoom with registration underway. For more information, visit: ringling.edu/SDA; email scs@ringling.edu; or call 941-309-5111.
