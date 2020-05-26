VENICE — CareerSource Suncoast announces its annual State of Talent Conference will be going online and its registration gets underway June 1.
The daylong event will be free and virtual on July 16 to help “ human resource professionals, business owners, and community leaders to better understand the state of talent in our community,” it said in a news release. “Topics include talent development, the future of learning and resiliency.”
“Over the past three years we have been grateful to offer the State of Talent Conference to our community,” President and CEO of CareerSource Suncoast Ted Ehrlichman said in the news release. “Though plans had to change for the in-person conference this year, we are thankful for the opportunity to go virtual and provide an immersive 3D environment where attendees can interact with each other and hear from experts on talent and innovation. The team here at CareerSource Suncoast looks forward to collaborating once again with leaders in our region to tackle important workforce issues.”
The 2020 State of Talent Virtual Conference is hosted by CareerSource Suncoast.
“We’re also excited to announce a special partnership with Game On Nation who will not only help host the event but has used their deep network of experts to curate the content for the day,” the news release stated.
The conference take place from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. July 16 with 10 speakers and is worth four CE credits.
For more information, visit www.stateoftalent.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.