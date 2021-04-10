SARASOTA — Everyone in Sarasota County who wanted to register for a vaccination appointment has been able to, so the appointment system for first shots is going away.
State Department of Health in Sarasota County Health Officer Chuck Henry told the County Commission Wednesday that the appointment registry will close at 5 p.m. Monday, April 12.
People who need a second shot will still be offered appointments through the registry but first-shot clinics will start to operate on a walk-up basis, no appointment needed.
The first walk-up clinics are Friday and Saturday at the Sarasota Square Mall, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. People with a previously assigned appointment in those windows can proceed to a separate check-in area rather than wait in line.
Walk-up clinics will operate Monday through Saturday in following weeks.
Because they won’t be in the registry, people who get their first shot on a walk-up basis won’t get a reminder for their second shot. They’ll be assigned an appointment when they get their first shot and will be responsible for making sure to show up.
Websites and social media for the Department and the county will have information about the groups due for a second shot, according to a county news release.
About 45% of the county’s population has received at least one shot, Henry said.
Among seniors it’s 82%, the third highest in the state, he said.
But to achieve herd immunity, he said, “we need to see that for the whole community, not just the 65 and above.”
About another 100,000 people need to be vaccinated to get there, he said, in combination with the people who have antibodies from being infected.
It will require a higher level of participation by younger people, who have less of a sense of urgency because they see COVID-19 as an illness while seniors have perceived it as a matter of life and death, Henry said.
The change to walk-up clinics could make vaccination more convenient for them, he said.
Current statistics for the county show that “we’re not out of the woods yet,” Henry said.
When he reported to the board at the end of March the county was seeing about 60 new COVID-19 cases a day, he said. There are about 80-90 a day now — 296 cases per 100,000 population in the 14-day average, compared to 224 per 100,000 then.
The testing positivity rate is up as well, from 4.02% to 5.60% as a 14-day average.
“There’s still great reason for us to be cautious,” he said, though “we think that things are slowing down.
“If we don’t control this now, we could be doing this for a longer period of time.”
The Department is considering other ways to expand vaccination, he said, including longer hours at the clinic and “pop-ups” in other parts of the county, such as Englewood, which hasn’t had a clinic.
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, of Englewood, suggested making arrangements with major employers such as PGT to set up onsite clinics for employees.
Henry said several agreements have been made but a lack of vaccine has precluded holding any such closed points of distribution.
The state has one planned for Thursday at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, he said.
